Jun 30, 2021

'Devil Wears Prada' turns 15: Here are some lesser-known facts about the film

Noted comedy-drama, The Devil Wears Prada, starring Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt, released 15 years ago, today. The film had Streep playing the snobby/mean Editor-in-Chief of a fashion magazine, while Hathaway and Blunt played her assistants. The film was a huge success at the box office and was acclaimed by critics, especially for Hathaway and Streep's uncanny chemistry. Some interesting facts.

The film rights were bought before the book was finished

Based on the book by the same name written by Lauren Weisberger, the film rights were sold before the book was complete. Weisberger wrote the story years after she herself had worked as an assistant to Vogue's Chief Editor, Anna Wintour. She sent the unfinished manuscript to both publication and production houses, and was liked by both. Ultimately, Fox 2000 earned the movie rights.

Streep played hard-ball with her remuneration; got $4mn ultimately

Streep, who immortalized the monstrous fashion editor Miranda Priestly, apparently played hard-ball with the remuneration she was offered. She was the first choice and knew what she brought to the table, and ultimately won the negotiations and got offered $4 million! "I was 55, and I had just learned, at a very late date, how to deal on my own behalf," she said.

Over 100 girls were auditioned for Blunt's role

Blunt plays another crucial role of Miranda's senior assistant, and was hired after over 100 girls were auditioned for the part. She interestingly was signed after her manager sent an audition tape of her to the studio. "Listen I would have cast you off the tape, but the studio wants to see you one more time", she was told by the director.

Rachel McAdams was the first choice for Hathaway's role

Riding high on the success of The Notebook and Mean Girls, Rachel McAdams was the studio's first choice to play the role of Andy (Hathaway's role). But she declined saying she did not want to do mainstream roles for a while. Hathaway came much later on the list of preferences. But the role ultimately went to her and also helped her change her image.