Nag Ashwin's next starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Amitabh Bachchan is going to be released in English too. If a recent report is to be believed, the apocalyptic film is looking to connect with viewers worldwide, prompting the makers to take this decision. The film is set in a futuristic timeline and the shoot is expected to begin in July.

Team wants to make it 'biggest pan-world film from India'

A source close to the development told Pinkvilla about the big plans. "Nag Ashwin and the entire team of this science-fiction tale are planning to release the film in not just the five Indian languages — Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada — but also in English, giving it the platform to perform and grab eyeballs across the globe," the person said.

Conversations are underway at multiple levels

While the concept seems exciting, several aspects have to be taken into consideration. The source said conversations are "going on at multiple levels" at present. Before starting the untitled science-fiction movie, Prabhas will be wrapping up Salaar and Adipurush. Padukone also has to finish Pathan first. Likewise, Bachchan has several movies in the pipeline, including one with filmmaker Vikas Bahl.

The team was elated after Bachchan gave a nod

While Padukone has worked with Bachchan before, this movie will mark the South superstar's first collaboration with the legend. Prabhas had called it his dream come true. Similarly, Ashwin had revealed that he was blessed to have Bachchan as a part of the project. "It is a full-length role, which we believe will do justice to the legend that he is," he said.

The movie will be high on VFX