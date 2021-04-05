-
'The Intern' brings back 'Piku' co-stars Deepika Padukone, Amitabh BachchanLast updated on Apr 05, 2021, 07:07 pm
The first-look poster of The Intern got released today, which was shared by both Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone, the lead actors.
Co-produced by Padukone, it's an adaptation of the 2015 Hollywood film by the same name, starring Robert De Niro and Anne Hathaway.
Bachchan came on-board after Rishi Kapoor, who was earlier signed for De Niro's role, died due to cancer last year.
Post
What an absolute honor, Padukone wrote on Instagram
The graphic poster gives us a glimpse into the main characters' looks from the upcoming movie.
The silhouettes of the actors seem to walk toward each other, as the film's credits make up for the rest of the poster.
Taking to her social media handles, Padukone wrote: "What an absolute honor to be collaborating with one of my most special co-star again (sic)!"
Instagram Post
Padukone calls Bachchan 'one of my most special co-star'
A post shared by deepikapadukone
Information
The Hollywood movie detailed an unlikely friendship at the workplace
Its Hollywood counterpart dealt with an unusual friendship between a businesswoman and her 70-year-old intern.
Kapoor was to play that intern's part, but his demise pushed the project to the backburner.
However, last month producers booked Bachchan for the role that was portrayed by Robert De Niro in the 2015 flick.
To be helmed by Amit Sharma, it will have Padukone essaying Hathaway's role.
Timeline
Padukone likely to start 'The Intern' shooting in November
According to reports, Padukone is likely to start shooting for The Intern in November.
Before that, she'll be busy with Shah Rukh Khan's comeback thriller, Pathan.
Meanwhile, Bachchan is currently awaiting the release of Chehre, which has been pushed back indefinitely due to the worrisome COVID-19 scenario.
Also, Sharma will be wrapping up Ajay Devgn's period sports-drama Maidaan, before taking up the workplace film.
Plot
The original movie can be streamed on Amazon Prime Video
The original Hollywood movie, directed by Nancy Meyers, had received mixed reviews upon its release.
It portrayed Hathaway (Jules Ostin) as the founder of a company that has catapulted to success within a short time.
De Niro (Ben Whittaker) comes to her firm through a senior citizen internship program, and the two develop a friendship.
It's available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.