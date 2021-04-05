The first-look poster of The Intern got released today, which was shared by both Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone, the lead actors. Co-produced by Padukone, it's an adaptation of the 2015 Hollywood film by the same name, starring Robert De Niro and Anne Hathaway. Bachchan came on-board after Rishi Kapoor, who was earlier signed for De Niro's role, died due to cancer last year.

Post What an absolute honor, Padukone wrote on Instagram

The graphic poster gives us a glimpse into the main characters' looks from the upcoming movie. The silhouettes of the actors seem to walk toward each other, as the film's credits make up for the rest of the poster. Taking to her social media handles, Padukone wrote: "What an absolute honor to be collaborating with one of my most special co-star again (sic)!"

Instagram Post Padukone calls Bachchan 'one of my most special co-star'

Information The Hollywood movie detailed an unlikely friendship at the workplace

Its Hollywood counterpart dealt with an unusual friendship between a businesswoman and her 70-year-old intern. Kapoor was to play that intern's part, but his demise pushed the project to the backburner. However, last month producers booked Bachchan for the role that was portrayed by Robert De Niro in the 2015 flick. To be helmed by Amit Sharma, it will have Padukone essaying Hathaway's role.

Timeline Padukone likely to start 'The Intern' shooting in November

According to reports, Padukone is likely to start shooting for The Intern in November. Before that, she'll be busy with Shah Rukh Khan's comeback thriller, Pathan. Meanwhile, Bachchan is currently awaiting the release of Chehre, which has been pushed back indefinitely due to the worrisome COVID-19 scenario. Also, Sharma will be wrapping up Ajay Devgn's period sports-drama Maidaan, before taking up the workplace film.

Plot The original movie can be streamed on Amazon Prime Video