Marvel Studios released a new trailer for the much-anticipated superhero flick Black Widow recently. The trailer starts with Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow saying, "You don't know everything about me, I've lived a lot of lives." The movie starring Scarlett Johansson is set after the events of Captain America: Civil War, and will go for simultaneous release in theaters and Disney+ on July 9.

Prequel 'Avengers: Endgame' nostalgia: Romanoff reminds fans of her death

The new Black Widow trailer shows Romanoff and her sister Yelena Belova played by Florence Pugh along with a new voiceover. She reminds the viewers that this movie is a prequel and that she had died in Avengers: Endgame. There is also new footage of Romanoff as a kid with multi-color hair. "One thing's for sure, I'm done running from my past," she says.

Twitter Post We have unfinished business, Marvel captions the 'Black Widow' trailer

"We have unfinished business." See Marvel Studios’ #BlackWidow in theaters or on @DisneyPlus with Premier Access on July 9. Additional fee required. pic.twitter.com/4GlEe7ok0e — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) April 3, 2021

Cast The film will introduce new actors in the MCU

Besides Pugh, the action-packed Marvel film will also star actors Rachel Weisz as Melina, the other Black Widow, David Harbour as Alexei Shostakov/Red Guardian, and William Hurt as Thaddeus Ross. It is the first film in Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The film's release was delayed due to the pandemic. Black Widow is directed by Cate Shortland and produced by Kevin Feige.

Disney's statement 'Will continue to employ best options to deliver unparalleled storytelling'

Last month, Kareem Daniel, Chairman of Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution, had talked about "leveraging a flexible distribution strategy" via their streaming service, Disney+. He had announced that they are committed to providing "consumer choice and serving the evolving preferences of audiences." "We will continue to employ the best options to deliver Disney's unparalleled storytelling to fans around the world," he had said.

Theater owners Movie theater owners are not happy with Disney's move