Another Bollywood release has been pushed back due to surging COVID-19 cases. Today, the makers of Chehre released a statement informing that the movie will no longer release on April 9. The team promised to release the movie in theaters when the circumstances get better. With the situation worsening, states are imposing new restrictions to stem the spread of the contagious disease.

Statement Have decided to postpone the movie until further notice: Makers

The statement, released earlier today, read, "Due to the rising cases of COVID-19 and new guidelines for cinemas, we are unable to release our movie Chehre on 9th April and have decided to postpone until further notice. (sic)" The team thanked fans for the "overwhelming response" to the trailer. Urging viewers to follow precautions, the team added, "Cover your Chehre with a mask. (sic)"

Information Emraan Hashmi spoke about the well-being of audience

Actor Emraan Hashmi, who is headlining the movie along with veteran star Amitabh Bachchan, tweeted, "The well-being of our very own audience is of utmost importance to us. (sic)" Thanking viewers for the love, he added, "See you in the cinemas soon. Until then, stay safe!" Interestingly, Hashmi's Mumbai Saga released in theaters recently, after the pandemic-related restrictions were eased.

Twitter Post Here is the announcement

'Chehre' followed the footsteps of 'Haathi...' and 'Bunty Aur...'

After the Centre eased cinema hall restrictions, several big-banner Bollywood films were lined up for a release. But the second COVID-19 wave has now caught producers unprepared. Rana Daggubati-starrer Haathi Mere Saathi was postponed last week, days before its March 26 release date. Later, YRF decided to walk on the same path and deferred the release of its heavy-weight movie Bunty Aur Babli 2.

Trailer The trailer of 'Chehre' had impressed viewers