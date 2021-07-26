Here are all the updates about SS Rajamouli's next 'RRR'

'RRR' round-up: Alia wraps up shoot, Anirudh attends music session

SS Rajamouli's next offering Roudram Ranam Rudhiram (RRR) has kept fans excited ever since its inception. Now the team is busy completing its production ahead of its October release. Recently, actress Alia Bhatt, set to debut in Telugu cinema with this flick, announced she has wrapped her parts in the film. Separately, fans wondered if music composer Anirudh Ravichander is associated with the project.

Bhatt had taken over 'RRR' social media handles recently

Bhatt, who plays Sita opposite Ram Charan, had taken over the social media handle of RRR for the past few days. She shared gym selfies and fun boomerang videos. In one such Instagram Story, the actress was seen waving her hands as the caption read, "Home bound, this was fun. See you soon (sic)." She wore a graphic white T-shirt with a white mask.

Is 'Kolaveri Di' composer singing any 'RRR' track?

According to reports, the Highway star was spotted at a Mumbai airport on July 24. It's likely that she returned from Hyderabad then. On the other hand, the Why This Kolaveri Di? composer had a session with composer MM Keeravani for RRR. As soon as the news was shared online, speculations were rife that Ravichander will be either singing or assisting the technical aspects.

Check out the interaction here

It was my pleasure sir. Much love to you and team #RRR 🤗 https://t.co/nk0LlXpAhG — Anirudh Ravichander (@anirudhofficial) July 25, 2021

'Except for two songs,' 'RRR' shooting is done: Reports

Further, it was reported last month that the production portion of the magnum opus was near about done, "except for two songs." So, rumors suggested these two last songs will be sung by Ravichander. There were also reports indicating he was brought in for a special promotional song to be recorded at a set erected in the Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad.

Here's the loose plot of the period drama

Jr. NTR (Komaram Bheem) and Ram Charan (Alluri Sitarama Raju) are leading this period movie, and will portray tribal leaders. Set in the early 20th century, it tells the struggle for independence against the British. Notably, it's a fictional story inspired by true events.

Netflix and ZEE5 have bagged the digital rights of 'RRR'

The ambitious multi-lingual film is currently scheduled to release in the theaters on October 13. However, its satellite and digital rights have already been sold. While the period drama's Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada versions will be available on ZEE5, Netflix will stream it in Hindi, Portuguese, Korean, Turkish, and Spanish. Ajay Devgn also plays a crucial role in the offering.