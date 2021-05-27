SS Rajamouli's multi-starrer 'RRR' to stream on both ZEE5, Netflix
SS Rajamouli's upcoming magnum opus Roudram Ranam Rudhiram (RRR) is going to be released in multiple foreign languages, aside from the planned Indian language versions. And two big streamers have bagged the digital rights of the film. While the period drama's Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada versions will be available on ZEE5, Netflix will stream it in Hindi, Portuguese, Korean, Turkish, and Spanish.
Zee Network also holds the satellite rights of the film
Trade analyst Taran Adarsh made the announcement about the post-theatrical digital rights by sharing a video from Pen Studios on Twitter recently. Notably, Pen has the Hindi theatrical rights of RRR. The film, after its run in cinema halls, will be shown on TV. Networks such as ZEE Cinema (Hindi) and Star channels (Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada) have bagged the satellite rights.
This is the poster where the details were shared
IT'S OFFICIAL... Besides releasing in #Hindi, #Telugu, #Tamil, #Malayalam and #Kannada, #RRR will also release in various foreign languages: #English, #Portuguese, #Korean, #Turkish and #Spanish... The digital streaming rights are with Netflix... OFFICIAL POSTER... pic.twitter.com/IWDbPIiJox— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 26, 2021
'This is the biggest deal this industry has seen'
This is not all. Adarsh said in a subsequent tweet that Pen Studios have sold the digital/satellite rights in 10 languages at a "whopping price." While the amount wasn't revealed, the analyst said that this pact was the "biggest deal the industry has ever seen." There will be a 70-to-100-day window in between the theatrical and digital premiere of the Jr. NTR-Ram Charan starrer.
ZEE was speculated to have bought rights for Rs. 325cr
Given the scale of the movie, speculations about which firm would acquire the streaming rights of RRR were abuzz for a while. Recently, it was reported that ZEE Group had bought the post-release digital and satellite rights for a massive Rs. 325 crore. If the amount reported is anywhere near the reality, this deal indeed is the biggest we have seen in this industry.
For now, it is set to release on October 13
Now coming to the theatrical release, makers are eyeing a Dussehra premiere, meaning RRR would hit theaters on October 13. But some new reports suggest that the film may also get released in 2022, around Sankranti in January. Meanwhile, makers continue to feed fans with new material, like on lead star Jr. NTR's birthday, a fierce character poster as Komaram Bheem was released.