This December, it's 'Spider-Man' v/s 'Laal Singh Chaddha' v/s 'Pushpa'

Three big releases to scorch the screens this December

Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer finally dropped today, and it mentioned that the multiverse-centric film will release on December 17. Given that fans all over the world were eagerly waiting for this Tom Holland and Benedict Cumberbatch-led film, the declaration of its premiere date has made them beyond elated. But, this also means in December, box office in India will be on fire!

December 25 release: 'Pushpa' part one, 'Laal Singh Chaddha'

Just earlier this month, it was announced that Allu Arjun's upcoming movie Pushpa Part 1, titled Pushpa: The Rise will hit the theaters on December 25. The opening part to the two-part actioner will be released in five languages, that is, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi. And this development meant that it would be clashing with Aamir Khan's much-anticipated release Laal Singh Chaddha.

Here's why anticipation around 'Laal Singh Chaddha' is extremely high

Co-starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, the Advait Chandan-directorial is the official Hindi remake of Tom Hanks' Forrest Gump. It also would mark the Bollywood debut of Telugu cinestar Naga Chaitanya. Since the film's base material is a classic and is considered one of the best till date and also it's been in the making since long, anticipation around Laal Singh Chaddha is extremely high.

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' will get released in four languages

Coming back to Spider-Man: No Way Home, the Jon Watts-directorial will hit the screens in four languages. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh informed that the film will get released in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. And now since many states, the most recent being Tamil Nadu, are allowing cinema halls to operate with 50% occupancy, filmmakers are feeling hopeful of a successful theatrical run.

Ahan Shetty's debut film 'Tadap' also a December release

Going by the dates of the films, the web slinger will be having a good marathon for a week, before Arjun and Khan's films hit. After that, it will be fireworks during Christmas! On that note, Adarsh also informed that Ahan Shetty-Tara Sutaria's Tadap will also be a December release. The film will premiere on 3rd of that month. All the best to all!