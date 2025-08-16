Gandhi erred in choosing Nehru as PM: Uddhav Thackeray
What's the story
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray has said that Mahatma Gandhi erred in making Jawaharlal Nehru the Prime Minister of India. Speaking at a protest against the Maharashtra Special Public Security Bill, Thackeray said if Vallabhbhai Patel had been PM, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) would not have emerged, and its ban would have continued. He criticized the bill for labeling groups as "extremist left-wing organizations" without defining them.
Bill scrutiny
Bill doesn't mention treason, only 'extremist leftists': Thackeray
Thackeray also slammed the bill for not mentioning treason and only referring to "extremist leftists." He demanded clarity from the government on its stance against anti-national activities. The protest was attended by leaders from opposition parties in the Maha Vikas Aghadi, including Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Sharad Pawar and Maharashtra Congress president Harshawardhan Sapkal.
Protest plans
Oppn announces series of protests against bill
The opposition has announced a series of protests against the bill, including a statewide protest on September 10 and regional conventions on October 2. Thackeray also appealed to the Chief Justice of India, BR Gavai, to look into pending cases related to Shiv Sena and NCP splits. Pawar lamented that strong opposition wasn't put up in the Legislative Assembly when the bill was introduced, adding that power is being misused.
Civil society
Civil society representatives join protest
Ulka Mahajan, a civil society representative, accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of trying to control all four estates of democracy and now aiming to capture civil society organizations. She said the Public Security Bill is an attempt to undermine independence and constitutional rights. The protest highlighted concerns over potential misuse of power under the new bill.