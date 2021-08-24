'Chehre' title track review: Duplicity of humans comes to fore

Written by Shreya Mukherjee

Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi's suspense thriller Chehre is finally ready to hit the big screens on August 27. Ahead of its release, makers dropped the title track recently, along with a video featuring Bachchan. Directed by Rumy Jafry, the film also stars Annu Kapoor, Krystle D'Souza, Dhritiman Chatterjee, Raghubir Yadav, Siddhanth Kapoor, and Rhea Chakraborty in pivotal roles. Here's our review.

Narration

Big B's baritone voice was made for such recitations

First things first, the track doesn't really have a melody. It is a poem narrated by Big B in his deep, baritone voice, supported by string instrumentals that highlight the rise and fall of tension. The track is reflective of the message given in the film: "Jism chale jayenge par zinda rahenge chehre (Bodies will perish but the faces will remain alive forever.)"

Video

Imagery of people donning multiple 'faces' gets across

Jafry has penned the lyrics for the title track, which has music from the Vishal-Shekhar duo. The over three-minute song has been produced, mixed, and mastered by Jackie Vanjari, and The Prague Philharmonic Orchestra has performed it. Makers use mirrors, different personas to suggest the many faces that a person dons to hide their reality. The imagery gets across and the clip raises expectations.

Comment

You get reminded of Bachchan's 'Wazir' avatar

The video has been directed like Game of Thrones teasers (if they only concentrated on one setting) and Bachchan's presence sure brings comparisons to Bejoy Nambiar's Wazir (2016). The duplicity of human beings is craftily brought out and the use of poetry as not just a promotional video, but the title track, is commendable. However, neither of the audio-visual elements are supremely cathartic.

Verdict

Makers are guarding crucial reveals well through song releases

One thing batting for the special title track is it doesn't tease or give away anything about the plot. Even Bachchan is not in his movie get-up here, thus safely holding on to the nuances of the thriller. The first song Rang Dariya had given us a glimpse into Hashmi-D'Souza's love affair, again withholding any crucial leak. Verdict: 3/5 (song), 3.5/5 (music video).