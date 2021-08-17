'Chehre' trailer: Amitabh Bachchan traps Emraan Hashmi in mind game

Written by Sushmita Sen Twitter Last updated on Aug 17, 2021, 06:28 pm

Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi will keep you hooked to the screen in their upcoming thriller, Chehre. The makers have just dropped a second trailer online, and it looks intriguing. Directed by Rumy Jafry, the film also stars several talented actors such as Annu Kapoor, Krystle D'Souza, Dhritiman Chatterjee, and Raghubir Yadav in pivotal roles. Rhea Chakraborty and Siddhanth Kapoor round up the cast.

About

What happens in the trailer?

Due to a snowstorm, Hashmi, an ad-agency executive, has to take shelter at Bachchan's cottage. After chit-chatting about Hashmi's personal life, the veteran actor and his friends convince Hashmi to play a game — "a mock trial of justice." He enjoys the game initially, but soon realizes it's a trap. In the trailer's end, the Jannat actor is seen warning Chakraborty about the same.

Observation

Background score helps in building the thrilling atmosphere

The trailer shows the intensity of danger that comes with the game. In one scene, D'Souza is seen as a hostage, while there's one shot where a big knife passes by Hashmi's face. And the background score too helps in building the suspense-filled atmosphere. Sharing the trailer, Big B wrote, "An unusual game where everybody is a suspect until proved guilty! #ChehreTrailer out now."

Reaction

Fans are happy with the trailer, call it a 'blockbuster'

Netizens have given a green signal to the trailer and are eagerly waiting to watch the movie in theaters. They praised Hashmi in it, while called the video, "Blockbuster," "Superb," "Epic." One fan wrote, "Seems Interesting With Versatile Actors Like Amit Sir, Annuji And Raghuveer Sir," while some expressed their excitement to see Big B and the Murder star together in this movie.

Release Date

'Chehre' is slated to hit the screens on August 27

Produced by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures & Saraswati Entertainment Private Limited, the film has been penned by Ranjit Kapoor, who has also co-written the dialogues with director Jafry. Chehre was supposed to release in July 2020 and then in April this year, but the pandemic delayed the release. Recently, the makers announced that it is finally slated for a theatrical release on August 27.