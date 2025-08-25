India aims to boost edible exports by 9% this fiscal
What's the story
India is eyeing a 9% increase in its edible product exports for the current fiscal year, despite global tariff pressures and geopolitical uncertainties. The strategy is based on the inelastic demand for staples like basmati rice and savory snacks among the South Asian diaspora in western markets, especially the United States. High per capita consumption in these regions is also expected to boost agricultural and processed food shipments.
Export potential
Goyal's remarks on agri, fisheries exports
On July 9, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal had said India's agricultural and fisheries exports, worth ₹4.5 lakh crore, could grow to ₹20 lakh crore with stronger supply chains, better irrigation, as well as greater value addition. He also noted that the presence of more than four crore people of Indian origin living abroad presents an opportunity to expand the exports of pre-packaged processed foods.
Export expansion
Other sectors identified for growth
The Ministry of Commerce has also highlighted the potential in spices, coffee, and millets. It believes that improved processing and branding could further boost shipments. The government is pushing the domestic food industry to focus on technical standards in target markets. "Ready-to-eat" foods have been identified as a key growth segment for Indian exports under this strategy.