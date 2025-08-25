The strategy is based on inelastic demand

India aims to boost edible exports by 9% this fiscal

By Dwaipayan Roy 06:39 pm Aug 25, 202506:39 pm

What's the story

India is eyeing a 9% increase in its edible product exports for the current fiscal year, despite global tariff pressures and geopolitical uncertainties. The strategy is based on the inelastic demand for staples like basmati rice and savory snacks among the South Asian diaspora in western markets, especially the United States. High per capita consumption in these regions is also expected to boost agricultural and processed food shipments.