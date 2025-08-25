Each NCD will have a face value of ₹1L

This public sector company wants to raise ₹3,000cr via debentures

By Dwaipayan Roy 06:39 pm Aug 25, 202506:39 pm

What's the story

The Housing and Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) has announced its plan to raise up to ₹3,000 crore through the issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs). The decision comes after the Board of Directors approved a proposal in April 2025. The funds will be raised on a private placement basis, with each NCD having a face value of ₹1 lakh.