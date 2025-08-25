This public sector company wants to raise ₹3,000cr via debentures
What's the story
The Housing and Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) has announced its plan to raise up to ₹3,000 crore through the issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs). The decision comes after the Board of Directors approved a proposal in April 2025. The funds will be raised on a private placement basis, with each NCD having a face value of ₹1 lakh.
Financial growth
Financial performance and bond issuance plan
Earlier this year, HUDCO's board approved a plan to raise up to ₹65,000 crore via bonds and debentures for FY26. The firm recently reported a 13% increase in net profit for Q1 FY26 at ₹630.23 crore, compared to the previous year's ₹557.75 crore. Total income also rose by 34% to ₹2,945.47 crore in the same period.
Dividend announcement
Interim dividend announced for FY26
Along with its financial results, HUDCO also announced an interim dividend of ₹1.15 per share for FY26. As a public sector firm, it funds housing and urban infrastructure projects across India. The sum raised from these new NCDs is tipped to support more housing projects, boost urban development, and refinance existing debt, keeping India's cities growing strong.