Superstar Amitabh Bachchan has informed his fans that he is going through some medical condition that needs surgery. However, there is no news on the nature of his health condition yet or that of the surgery he would undergo. He took to his Tumblr blog to share an update about his health with the fans. "Medical condition .. surgery .. can't write," he posted.

Fans concerned Fans wish for his speedy recovery

As a result, fans across social media platforms started wishing for Big B's good health and speedy recovery. While wishing the very best for the veteran superstar, distressed fans also asked the reason behind him undergoing the surgery. In a similar post, a Bachchan fan wrote, "This news of Surgery of urs has landed me in a lot of anxiety and tension (sic)."

He had updated fans about his COVID-19 status, too

Big B calls his followers his extended family and had kept his fans updated about his health status when he became one of the first Bollywood celebrities to test positive for COVID-19. The 78-year-old actor tested positive on July 11, 2020, and was admitted to Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital. He later tested negative on August 2 and home-quarantined himself after getting discharged from the hospital.

Busy with 'MayDay' He recently posted image from 'MayDay' sets

The social media-savvy star recently posted an image from the sets of MayDay, which he was busy shooting for, on Instagram on February 13. In the image, he could be seen enjoying a glass of lemonade on the sets. He posted the image with a hilariously rhyming caption: "neembu paani dhoop mein.. chashma jacket shoot mein..!!"

On work front Big B starrers 'Chehre', 'Jhund' to release soon