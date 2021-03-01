Amitabh Bachchan just went under the knife for an eye-related issue. The veteran actor, who is pretty active on social media, thanked his fans for keeping him in their prayers. Reportedly, the 78-year-old had the surgery at the Vission Eye Center in Juhu on Saturday. The process was two hours long and was conducted by Dr. Himanshu Mehta.

He had provided a vague update last week

Bachchan's vague update about his health condition, on his blog on Saturday, had invited concern. He had written, "Medical condition... surgery... can't write." But he gave a verbose update today on the same platform. "The sight and the recovery are slow. So if there are typing errors they are to be excused," he wrote. "Eye surgeries at this age are delicate," he underlined.

Jokingly, Bachchan wrote that he was seeing "three letters for each word and hitting the middle button." "There is yet another eye to go .. so its a long haul .. hoping of course that it all gets well in time for my schedule which begins in a few .. the new film with Vikas Bahl, tentatively titled GoodBye, (sic)" he penned.

The actor who recovered from COVID-19 last year has been battling various health issues. As is well known, he had met with a near-fatal accident during the shoot of his film Coolie. Once, he had revealed that he was surviving on just 25% of his liver. "If I can survive with 25% of my liver, there are others who survive even with 12%," he had said.

