Alia Bhatt turns producer, introduces her company 'Eternal Sunshine Productions'Last updated on Mar 01, 2021, 01:17 pm
After impressing viewers with her performances, Alia Bhatt has now ventured into production. Yesterday, she announced the launch of her production house Eternal Sunshine Productions.
"And I am so happy to announce....PRODUCTION!! Let us tell you tales. Happy tales. Warm and fuzzy tales. Real tales. Timeless tales, (sic)" she wrote.
She also shared the logo that featured two cats, clearly her favorite animal.
Design
My workplace is an extension of my personality: Bhatt
That Bhatt is spreading her wings became known earlier when she spoke about her office.
The 2,800 sq feet office has been designed by Rupin Suchak, who was production designer in Bhatt's film Dear Zindagi.
"He got the brief spot on and effortlessly. Space is now an extension of my personality and that is exactly how I had envisaged," she had said.
Twitter Post
And I am so happy to announce....— Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) February 28, 2021
PRODUCTION!! ☀️
Eternal Sunshine Productions.
Let us tell you tales.
Happy tales. Warm and fuzzy tales. Real tales. Timeless tales.@EternalSunProd pic.twitter.com/X3jRgTSmMF
Production
Like Bhatt, many other actors run their own production houses
On a related note, several Bollywood actors run their own production houses.
The production houses of Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan have bankrolled successful projects. Anushka Sharma's Clean Slate Filmz won lauds for producing projects like Paatal Lok and Bulbbul.
In fact, Bhatt's first-time co-star in Gangubai Kathiawadi, Ajay Devgn also has a production house called Ajay Devgn FFilms (ADF).
Movie
How Bhatt is making heads turn in 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'?
Meanwhile, the Highway actress' new project, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi, has been garnering all the attention.
She plays a brothel owner in the drama and her quirky appearance seems to be getting thumbs up from fans all across the country.
The film is on the lines of noted author Hussain Zaidi's book's character. It will release on July 30, 2021.
Singer
Bhatt is also a singer
To note, Bhatt's talents are just not restricted to acting as she can sing as well. She had crooned the Samjhawan song from Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania as well as Ik Kudi from Udta Punjab.
As per reports, Bhatt will also be lending her voice for a song in the Gangubai Kathiawadi.
A source had revealed that Bhansali will compose the song.