After impressing viewers with her performances, Alia Bhatt has now ventured into production. Yesterday, she announced the launch of her production house Eternal Sunshine Productions. "And I am so happy to announce....PRODUCTION!! Let us tell you tales. Happy tales. Warm and fuzzy tales. Real tales. Timeless tales, (sic)" she wrote. She also shared the logo that featured two cats, clearly her favorite animal.

Design My workplace is an extension of my personality: Bhatt

That Bhatt is spreading her wings became known earlier when she spoke about her office. The 2,800 sq feet office has been designed by Rupin Suchak, who was production designer in Bhatt's film Dear Zindagi. "He got the brief spot on and effortlessly. Space is now an extension of my personality and that is exactly how I had envisaged," she had said.

@EternalSunProd pic.twitter.com/X3jRgTSmMF — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) February 28, 2021

Production Like Bhatt, many other actors run their own production houses

On a related note, several Bollywood actors run their own production houses. The production houses of Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan have bankrolled successful projects. Anushka Sharma's Clean Slate Filmz won lauds for producing projects like Paatal Lok and Bulbbul. In fact, Bhatt's first-time co-star in Gangubai Kathiawadi, Ajay Devgn also has a production house called Ajay Devgn FFilms (ADF).

Movie How Bhatt is making heads turn in 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'?

Meanwhile, the Highway actress' new project, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi, has been garnering all the attention. She plays a brothel owner in the drama and her quirky appearance seems to be getting thumbs up from fans all across the country. The film is on the lines of noted author Hussain Zaidi's book's character. It will release on July 30, 2021.

