2026 Audi Q3 arrives with sharper look and hybrid powertrain

Audi has officially unveiled the third generation of its popular Q3 model. The premium compact SUV has been a key player in Audi's success for over a decade, with more than two million units sold globally. The latest iteration comes with a sharper design language, a variety of digital features, and new powertrain choices including plug-in hybrids with extended electric range capabilities.

Design evolution Audi Q3 is offered in SUV, Sportback styles The new Audi Q3 comes in both SUV and Sportback body styles. The front fascia features a wide Singleframe grille and sleek headlights, all seamlessly integrated into the aerodynamic design. For the first time in this segment, Audi is offering micro-LED digital Matrix headlights with adaptive and customizable lighting signatures. The Sportback's roofline is 29mm lower than that of the SUV version, giving it a sportier look.

Interior features It comes with redesigned steering control unit The interior of the new Audi Q3 comes with a number of firsts for the compact class. The redesigned steering control unit makes room in the center console, while two multifunction stalks are integrated for gear selection, lighting, and wipers. Acoustic glazing is offered for the first time in this segment to improve cabin insulation at higher speeds.

Practicality focus Boot space of up to 1,386-liter on offer The Audi Q3 offers a generous boot space of 488-liter in the SUV version, which can be expanded to 1,386-liter with rear seats folded. A sliding and reclining rear bench is standard on all models, enhancing flexibility for passengers and their luggage. This focus on practicality makes it an ideal choice for families or those who require extra storage space.

Engines A look at the powertrains The global engine lineup for the new Audi Q3 starts with a 1.5-liter TFSI petrol with mild-hybrid assistance, producing 148hp. A similar output 2.0-liter TDI diesel is also there for long-distance driving. The highlight of this range is the plug-in hybrid variant with an output of 268hp and a 25.7kWh battery, offering an electric-only range of up to 119km under WLTP conditions (118km for Sportback).