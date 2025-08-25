2025 Indian Scout cruiser series launched in India at ₹13L

Indian Motorcycle has officially launched its latest 2025 Scout series in India, with prices starting at ₹12.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The refreshed line-up includes eight models: Scout Sixty Classic, Scout Sixty Bobber, Sport Scout Sixty, 101 Scout, Scout Classic, Scout Bobber, Sport Scout, and the top-of-the-line Super Scout. The new range is powered by two engine options - a liquid-cooled V-twin mill with a displacement of either 999cc or 1,250cc.

Powertrains The range gets 2 engine options The base three models of the 2025 Scout series are powered by a 999cc engine that churns out 85hp and 88Nm of torque. The remaining variants feature a new liquid-cooled V-twin engine called SpeedPlus, with a displacement of 1,250cc. This motor delivers an impressive power output of 105hp and torque of up to 108Nm. It is mated to a six-speed gearbox for smooth gear transitions.

Model enhancements The motorcycles comply with the latest global emission norms The new Scout series comes with improved low- and mid-range performance while complying with the latest global emission standards. The Limited variant of the series offers selectable ride modes (Standard, Sport, and Rain) for the 1,250cc models, and (Sport, Standard, and Tour) for the Sixty trims, along with traction control. An analog dial with small digital readout acts as the instrument cluster. Higher variants come equipped with keyless ignition, USB charging ports, and a TFT display that supports connected features.