This Merecedes EV just drove record 5,480km in one day
What's the story
Mercedes-AMG's latest super-saloon, the GT XX concept, has set a new record for the longest distance covered by an electric car in 24 hours. The feat was achieved at Italy's Nardo test track, where the vehicle traveled an impressive 5,480km at an average speed of 299km/h. The previous record was held by XPeng P7 with a distance of 3,961km.
Record-breaking performance
The GT XX also beat other distance records
The GT XX's endurance also beat other previous record-holders such as the Xiaomi YU7 Max (3,944km) and Mercedes-Benz CLA (3,718km). The achievement was part of an extensive eight-day testing campaign at the Nardo ring. During this time, the GT XX also broke several other records for distances covered in 12 to 168 hours and distances of up to 40,234km.
Global feat
Around the world in under 8 days
The most impressive record was when the GT XX covered a whopping 40,084km (the circumference of Earth) non-stop on Nardo's high-speed oval in less than eight days. This was done by two cars and a team of 17 professional drivers from Mercedes-AMG's GT3 motorsport program. The achievement was dubbed Around the World in 80 Days, after Jules Verne's famous novel.
Tech specs
The record-breaking performance of the GT XX
The record-breaking performance of the GT XX was enabled by its advanced electric drivetrain, which uses two axial-flux motors at the rear and a third at the front. Together, they produce a whopping 1,341hp on an 800-volt architecture. The car also features an in-house developed cylindrical cell battery with a 114kWh oil-immersed pack and direct liquid cooling system for ultra-high charging rates without degradation.
EV evolution
The future of Mercedes-Benz's electric platform
The GT XX's energy replenishment strategy, which leverages its ability to charge at rates between 850kW and 900kW, was key to the record haul. Mercedes-AMG CEO Michael Schiebe said "enormous performance and extremely fast charging were always available and made these records possible." While the GT XX isn't a production vehicle, it paves the way for future models based on Mercedes-AMG's upcoming AMG.EA electric platform.