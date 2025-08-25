Ford recalls Ranger, Everest, and Mustang due to safety risk
What's the story
Ford has issued a safety recall for its popular models, the Ranger, Everest, and Mustang. The company said in its recall notice that a manufacturing defect could cause the transmission main valve body to not meet engineering specifications. This issue could lead to unexpected vehicle movement when the gear selector is placed in reverse or neutral position.
Safety concerns
The manufacturing defect in question could prevent the vehicle from reversing properly or cause it to move forward unintentionally. This could pose a major safety risk, increasing the chances of an accident that could injure or even kill those inside the car, pedestrians, and other road users. The Malfunction Indicator Light (MIL) and Wrench light will illuminate when this malfunction occurs.
Vehicle count
Affected vehicles and how to fix the issue
The recall affects a total of 13 vehicles, all produced in 2025. If you own one of these affected models, Ford has advised you to schedule an appointment with a Ford Australia dealership. The company will carry out a free inspection and rectification process for the defect. For more information on this recall, you can contact Ford Australia at 13 36 73.