Ford recalls Ranger, Everest, and Mustang due to safety risk

The manufacturing defect in question could prevent the vehicle from reversing properly or cause it to move forward unintentionally. This could pose a major safety risk, increasing the chances of an accident that could injure or even kill those inside the car, pedestrians, and other road users. The Malfunction Indicator Light (MIL) and Wrench light will illuminate when this malfunction occurs.

Vehicle count

Affected vehicles and how to fix the issue

The recall affects a total of 13 vehicles, all produced in 2025. If you own one of these affected models, Ford has advised you to schedule an appointment with a Ford Australia dealership. The company will carry out a free inspection and rectification process for the defect. For more information on this recall, you can contact Ford Australia at 13 36 73.