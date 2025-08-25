Indian Motorcycle rolls out 2025 Scout series in India

Engine options and tech features

The new Scouts come with two engine choices: a 999cc for the base models (85hp/87Nm) and a punchier 1,250cc SpeedPlus engine for the higher-end versions (105hp/108Nm), both paired with a six-speed gearbox.

Tech-wise, you get selectable ride modes and traction control on premium trims, keyless ignition on higher variants, plus a modern TFT display with connectivity—making these cruisers both powerful and smart for today's riders.