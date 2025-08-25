Indian Motorcycle rolls out 2025 Scout series in India
Indian Motorcycle just rolled out its 2025 Scout series in India, with prices starting at ₹12.99 lakh (ex-showroom).
There are eight models to choose from, ranging from the entry-level Scout Sixty Classic up to the feature-packed Super Scout.
With this launch, Indian Motorcycle is clearly aiming to give cruiser fans plenty of options.
Engine options and tech features
The new Scouts come with two engine choices: a 999cc for the base models (85hp/87Nm) and a punchier 1,250cc SpeedPlus engine for the higher-end versions (105hp/108Nm), both paired with a six-speed gearbox.
Tech-wise, you get selectable ride modes and traction control on premium trims, keyless ignition on higher variants, plus a modern TFT display with connectivity—making these cruisers both powerful and smart for today's riders.