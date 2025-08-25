PM Modi to inaugurate Maruti e-Vitara production tomorrow

The e-Vitara will be Maruti Suzuki's first BEV to be exported to advanced markets such as Europe and Japan . This move is part of India's broader strategy to boost automobile exports, which have seen a significant increase under Modi's government. "Today India is exporting automobiles worth ₹1.2 lakh crore a year," Modi said at the Economic Times World Leaders Forum in Delhi.

Manufacturing prowess

Maruti Suzuki's production and export capacity

Maruti Suzuki, India's largest car manufacturer, has an annual production capacity of 2.6 million units across four plants in India. The company's export share has also increased to over 300,000 units. In FY25 alone, Maruti Suzuki exported over 332,000 units while selling nearly 1.9 million units domestically. The e-Vitara will be produced at the Hansalpur plant which also has a railway siding for transportation of cars to ports for exports.