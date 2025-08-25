PM Modi to inaugurate Maruti e-Vitara production tomorrow
What's the story
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the production of Maruti Suzuki's first battery electric vehicle (BEV), the 'e-Vitara,' on August 26. The event will take place at the Suzuki Motor plant in Hansalpur, Gujarat. This is a major step in India's electric vehicle (EV) journey and comes amid a push for increased automobile exports under Modi's leadership.
Export plans
e-Vitara to be exported to advanced markets
The e-Vitara will be Maruti Suzuki's first BEV to be exported to advanced markets such as Europe and Japan. This move is part of India's broader strategy to boost automobile exports, which have seen a significant increase under Modi's government. "Today India is exporting automobiles worth ₹1.2 lakh crore a year," Modi said at the Economic Times World Leaders Forum in Delhi.
Manufacturing prowess
Maruti Suzuki's production and export capacity
Maruti Suzuki, India's largest car manufacturer, has an annual production capacity of 2.6 million units across four plants in India. The company's export share has also increased to over 300,000 units. In FY25 alone, Maruti Suzuki exported over 332,000 units while selling nearly 1.9 million units domestically. The e-Vitara will be produced at the Hansalpur plant which also has a railway siding for transportation of cars to ports for exports.