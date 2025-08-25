Next Article
Tesla's new AI assistant for cars takes on Chinese EVs
Tesla just launched its new "Hey Tesla" AI voice assistant for its electric cars in China.
Built with help from DeepSeek and ByteDance's Doubao model, the feature lets drivers handle navigation, music, car controls, and get live news or weather—all by just talking.
It's designed to make driving smoother and keep your hands on the wheel.
Tesla's move to boost presence in China
This move is part of Tesla's push to stand out against Chinese EV brands like BYD and Nio.
By teaming up with local tech like ByteDance's Volcano Engine, Tesla is tailoring features for Chinese drivers and showing it's serious about competing in the world's biggest EV market.