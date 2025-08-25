Tesla's new AI assistant for cars takes on Chinese EVs Auto Aug 25, 2025

Tesla just launched its new "Hey Tesla" AI voice assistant for its electric cars in China.

Built with help from DeepSeek and ByteDance's Doubao model, the feature lets drivers handle navigation, music, car controls, and get live news or weather—all by just talking.

It's designed to make driving smoother and keep your hands on the wheel.