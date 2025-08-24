Renault Kiger facelift debuts in India: Check features, variants

What else is new?

Step inside and you'll find a revamped dashboard with an 8-inch touchscreen that now supports wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, along with ventilated front seats and a cool Noir-Grey color scheme.

Engine choices stay the same—1.0L petrol (naturally aspirated or turbo) or CNG—but you get both manual and automatic gearboxes to pick from.

Safety gets an upgrade too: six airbags are now standard, plus hill hold assist for extra peace of mind on tricky roads.