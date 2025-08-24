Renault Kiger facelift debuts in India: Check features, variants
Renault just rolled out the 2025 Kiger facelift in India, starting at ₹6.29 lakh (ex-showroom), with the turbo-petrol version from ₹9.99 lakh.
The update brings a sharper front bumper, LED headlights and fog lamps, plus a bold new Oasis Yellow color to help it stand out—even though it's still a bit pricier than the Nissan Magnite.
What else is new?
Step inside and you'll find a revamped dashboard with an 8-inch touchscreen that now supports wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, along with ventilated front seats and a cool Noir-Grey color scheme.
Engine choices stay the same—1.0L petrol (naturally aspirated or turbo) or CNG—but you get both manual and automatic gearboxes to pick from.
Safety gets an upgrade too: six airbags are now standard, plus hill hold assist for extra peace of mind on tricky roads.