'Rang Dariya' review: This song shows Emraan-Krystle's secret love story

Written by Sushmita Sen Twitter Last updated on Aug 18, 2021, 05:39 pm

A soulful track from Emraan Hashmi's upcoming thriller movie, Chehre, got dropped recently. Titled Rang Dariya, the song shows a secret love affair between the actor and Krystle D'Souza (a popular television actress). While the track is a treat to ears, the music video doesn't entertain or look appealing. Crooned by Yasser Desai, the music has been composed by Gourav Dasgupta. Here's our review.

Video

Hashmi is in love with a rich woman

From a convertible BMW car and a huge mansion to high-profile parties, D'Souza is portrayed as a rich woman. While the couple shares many romantic moments in private, they avoid being with each other in public. It might be because they're married to other people, judging by their wedding rings. Their onscreen chemistry is fine, but the video doesn't stand out of the ordinary.

Song

The lyrics and Desai's voice are the positive factors

Although the video is not impressive, the song is beautiful. Desai has lent his soulful voice to Farhan Memon's lyrics and the result is not at all disappointing. The best part of this track is the chorus, which is going to touch your heart at the right spot. However, it's similar to several romantic songs of Hashmi-led movies that we have earlier listened to.

Reaction

'This song is just another level,' fans react

Netizens are thrilled ever since the music video got released. They praised Desai for his rendition, but were giving most of the credit to Hashmi in the video, and for making the track a "hit." "Legend is back," one commented, while another wrote, "Magic is created when Hashmi is here." A user said, "This song is just another level" and many just wrote, "Goosebumps."

Verdict

A decent song for all romance lovers, gets 3.5 stars

If you are in love or just prefer romantic songs, this track will make you happy. Rang Dariya is a decent number to add to your soft song playlist. Verdict: 3.5 stars (song), 3 stars (music video). To note, Chehre is set to have a theatrical release on August 27. Directed by Rumy Jafry, the film stars Hashmi and Amitabh Bachchan in lead roles.