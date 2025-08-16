Will Rinku Singh be dropped from India's Asia Cup squad?

The selection panel, led by Ajit Agarkar, is set to announce India's squad for the Asia Cup T20 on August 19, according to reports. The announcement could be a tough nut to crack as there are some tough calls to make. One of the most debated issues is Indian Test skipper Shubman Gill 's inclusion and role in the team. But another player whose position is under scrutiny is Rinku Singh.

Career trajectory Rinku's rise and recent struggles Rinku Singh had a meteoric rise in Indian cricket after his five sixes in an over against Yash Dayal. He was seen as a designated finisher for the national team. However, the southpaw's recent returns have not been great as he did not get sufficient oppurtunity to bat in the last two Indian Premier League (IPL) seasons. A subdued IPL 2024 season (113 balls faced) and another similar stint in 2025 (134 balls faced) suggest a lesser role for him.

Squad uncertainty Tough competition for batting slots The fight for each batting slot makes it difficult to guarantee Rinku's inclusion in the T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka next year. If only Asia Cup T20 is considered, his position seems tenuous at this point. If all players are fit and available, Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (batter-keeper), Tilak Varma, skipper Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya are automatic choices for the top-five batting slots.

Selection challenges Top-order return complicates matters further The return of Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal, both with proven IPL records, adds to the complexity of the selection process. The selectors will have to compromise on one or two slots. A former national selector told PTI that while everyone wants certain players in the squad, no one can say who they should replace. He emphasized that Rinku's spot is most likely to be compromised due to his lesser requirement compared to top-order batters.