SIIMA 2022: Allu Arjun starrer 'Pushpa: The Rise's roar continues!

Written by Isha Sharma Sep 11, 2022, 06:34 pm 2 min read

'Pushpa: The Rise' has won big at the South Indian International Movie Awards. (Photo credit: Twitter/@SIIMA)

The first day of the 10th South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) took place amid much fanfare in Bengaluru on Saturday. The ceremony was graced by the who's who of the South Indian film industry, including Allu Arjun, Yash, Vijay Deverakonda, Pooja Hegde, and many others. Telugu and Kannada awardees were felicitated on Saturday, while Kannada and Malayalam honors will be announced on Sunday.

Telugu Awards 'Pushpa: The Rise' won big in multiple categories

Pushpa: The Rise—Part 1—which triggered a nationwide hysteria—won the Best Film Award, while Arjun bagged the Best Actor Award. The film's director Sukumar won the Best Director trophy while leading composer Devi Sri Prasad clinched the Best Music Director Award. Pushpa actor Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari was named the Best Actor in a Supporting Role, while Chandrabose won the award for Best Lyricist (Srivalli).

Other Telugu winners Pooja Hegde went home with Best Actress award

Hegde walked home with the Best Actress Award for Most Eligible Bachelor. Uppena was also at the receiving end of acclaim, with Buchi Babu Sana picking up the Best Debutant Director trophy and Krithi Shetty winning the Best Debutant Actress. Other notable awardees include C Ram Prasad for Akhanda (Best Cinematographer) and Naveen Polishetty for Jathi Ratnalu (Best Actor in a Leading Role-Critics).

Kannada cinema Puneeth Rajkumar was honored posthumously

Late Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar was honored with the Best Actor Award for Yuvarathnaa, while Ashika Ranganath was chosen as the Best Actress for Madhagaja. Tharun Sudhir was adjudged the Best Director while Sudhakar Raj emerged as the Best Cinematographer, both for Roberrt. Nagabhushana sealed the Best Debutant Actor trophy for Ikkat, while 1980's Sharanya Shetty was declared the Best Debutant Actress.

Special Awards Ranveer won Most Popular Hindi Actor in South Award

Some special awards were also announced during the star-studded affair. Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh clinched the Most Popular Hindi Actor in South India Award, while Deverakonda won the Youth Icon South (Male) trophy. Hegde also bagged the Youth Icon South (Female) Award. Dhananjaya was honored in the Sensation of Kannada Cinema 2021 category, while Teja Sajja and Sreeleela were branded the Most Promising Newcomers.