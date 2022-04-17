Entertainment

'Jayeshbhai Jordaar': Ranveer Singh kickstarts promotions, trailer to release soon

Apr 17, 2022

'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' new poster revealed (Photo credit: Twitter/@RanveerOfficial).

After essaying cricketer Kapil Dev onscreen, Ranveer Singh will be seen in social comedy Jayeshbhai Jordaar next. A brand-new poster of the film, gearing up for a worldwide release on May 13, was dropped online on Sunday. Moreover, its production company Yash Raj Films (YRF) has launched a nationwide promotional campaign with the same poster. Jayeshbhai Jordaar will also reportedly kickstart YRF's 50th-anniversary celebrations.

Singh's most recent offering 83—despite waiting a long time—couldn't perform as expected at the box office owing to a sudden COVID-19 surge in December-January.

Before 83, he was seen in Gully Boy (2019) and had a cameo in Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi (2021).

Thus, a lot is at stake with respect to Jayeshbhai Jordaar. This production has also suffered multiple delays due to the pandemic.

Immediately catching everyone's attention, the newly released poster features a very shocked Jayeshbhai (Singh). But what's the reason behind this shock? Apparently, it is the gender of the fetus that is in his hands. "Jayeshbhai ko ladka hoga ya ladki? [Will Jayeshbhai have a boy/girl?]" reads the poster. Singh shared the picture with the caption: "Aapko kya lagta hai? [What do you think?]"

Alongside revealing the poster on social media, YRF has shared the same across hoardings, billboards, and even standees outside cinema halls across the country. The poster will soon be followed by a theatrical trailer, which according to reports, will be released on Tuesday (April 19). Earlier in March, Singh had introduced the titular character as a "hatke hero," while announcing the release date.

We are eagerly waiting to get a glimpse of the interesting story directed by debutant Divyang Thakkar. Apart from Singh, the film features Tamil-Telugu actor Shalini Pandey (in her Bollywood debut), Boman Irani, Ratna Pathak Shah, and Deeksha Joshi. Jayeshbhai Jordaar was initially set to clash with Sidharth Malhotra's Mission Majnu and Ayushmann Khurrana-led Anek. However, both films have changed their release dates later.