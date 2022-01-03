John Abraham, wife Priya down with COVID-19; in home isolation

John Abraham, wife Priya down with COVID-19; in home isolation

Nilesh Rao Mail Jan 03, 2022, 01:44 pm 2 min read

John Abraham, Priya Runchal are in home isolation

John Abraham and his financial analyst wife Priya Runchal have tested positive for COVID-19. The Force star announced this news on social media, while revealing that they quarantined themselves at home immediately, and have not been in touch with anyone since their diagnosis. Both are experiencing mild symptoms, he added. The actor and Runchal are fully vaccinated and yet got infected by the virus.

Announcement Abraham revealed how he got infected with the virus

The 49-year-old mentioned that he came in contact "three days ago with someone who I later learned had COVID-19," without revealing that person's name. "Priya and I have tested positive for COVID. We have been quarantined at home so haven't been in contact with anyone else. We are both vaccinated and experience mild symptoms," wrote Abraham. He also requested people to "masks up."

List Kareena Kapoor Khan, Amrita Arora were Bollywood's first known cases

Before Abraham, Rhea Kapoor, her husband, and cousins Arjun Kapoor and his sister Anshula, had tested positive for the virus. Rhea had shared that update online, but Arjun is yet to issue any statement. In Bollywood, amid the Omicron wave, the first known cases of COVID-19 positive were of Kareena Kapoor Khan's and Amrita Arora's. Nora Fatehi, and Mrunal Thakur too tested positive recently.

Information Rahul Rawail tested positive last week, attended book launch recently

Rahul Rawail's ' Raj Kapoor: The Master At Work' being unveiled by the Vice President/ Source: Pinkvilla

Rahul Rawail too is down with the virus, reported TOI. On Sunday, it informed that the Betaab helmer contracted the virus last week and is currently in isolation. Notably, his book Raj Kapoor: The Master At Work was unveiled by the Vice President of India, Venkaiah Naidu, mid-last month. Whether any other attendee at the event too has tested positive is not known yet.

Project Abraham starrer 'Attack' is gearing up for release

Back to Abraham, the actor-producer was in the news last month when he had suddenly removed all his pictures from Instagram. He then returned with a new profile photo and post, all about his R-Day weekend release, Attack. The Lakshya Raj Anand-directorial co-stars Rakul Preet Singh, and Jacqueline Fernandez. But, will Attack makers too follow the footsteps of Jersey and RRR and postpone release?