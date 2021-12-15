Entertainment 'Attack' teaser: Feels Hollywood-y, John Abraham's super soldier look

Published on Dec 15, 2021

Reportedly, John Abraham will play a solder with superhuman abilities in 'Attack'

John Abraham, who suddenly had removed all his pictures from his Instagram account, has posted something today. And it's none other than the teaser of his next, Attack. His Instagram profile picture too has an image from the movie. If you watch the teaser, it will send chills down your spine. Available on Pen Movies official YouTube channel, it has crossed 4mn views already.

Abraham's last release Satyameva Jayate 2 performed exactly opposite to the hype created around the movie. It tanked at the box office. In fact, Batla House was his last commercial success, which released in 2019. To maintain his credibility, Abraham has to make sure his film does good business. Will Attack be a game-changer for the 48-year old star? Let's wait till January 2022.

The teaser opens with a powerful blast, creating panic and people running helter-skelter. Abraham is also one of the affected. We see Jacqueline Fernandez running, in a saree, at an airport. As the teaser proceeds, Abraham's soldier look is revealed. Scenes of people fighting at the Parliament premises, helicopters, guns, and bombs dominate the second half of the 1:23-minute-long action-packed adventurous clip.

Attack is said to be a fictional take on true events involving a hostage crisis. It is also reported that Abraham will be playing the role of a soldier with superhuman abilities, who leads an attack team and takes the baddies to task in a counter operation. Directed by Lakshya Raj Anand, the film also features Ratna Pathak Shah, and Prakash Raj

Attack will have a clash with The Kashmir Files, which is being directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri. Workwise, Abraham will be seen in Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone starrerPathan, where he plays an antagonist. The actor will also star in the Hindi remake of the Malayalam film Ayyappanum Koshiyum. The fitness enthusiast is also a part of Ek Villain Returns, directed by Mohit Suri.