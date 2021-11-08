Prakash Raj addresses slapping scene backlash in 'Jai Bhim'

Prakash Raj reacted like THIS to the slapping scene controversy from 'Jai Bhim'

Suriya's latest film Jai Bhim has been doing well in all quarters, garnering rave reviews from critics and masses. Veteran actor Prakash Raj was seen essaying a crucial role in the social drama and impressed us with his part. But the movie received backlash from a certain section for a slapping scene in the movie. Now, Raj has addressed the issue. Read on.

Why does this story matter?

Raj, who played a senior police officer in the period piece, was seen slapping a man who speaks in Hindi, asking him to speak in Tamil instead. After the movie was released on Amazon Prime Video, some netizens objected to this scene, claiming it encourages anti-Hindi sentiments. Netizens did not stop at personally attacking the actor as Raj was criticized for "his propaganda."

Complaints like this were wide spread on social media platforms

Actor Prakash Raj slaps a man in a scene of his new movie ‘Jai Bhim’, who was talking in Hindi saying "speak Tamil." Having pride for your mother tongue is fine, but encouraging hatred/violence against others for not speaking it is most certainly not. — Kavita (@Sassy_Hindu) November 3, 2021

'They saw only the slap... this exposes their agenda'

Now, the Singham actor reacted to the controversy in a recent interview. "After watching a film like Jai Bhim, they did not see the agony of the tribal people, they did not see and feel terrible about the injustice, they saw only the slap. That is all they understood; this exposes their agenda," he told News9 . "There's no point reacting to such bigots."

Scene should be watched while noting certain intricacies

The Manithan star noted one needs to take account of certain intricacies while watching the scene. "For example," he said, "the anger of South Indians on Hindi being forced on them." "How else will a police officer who is investigating a case react when he knows that a person who knows the local language chooses to speak in Hindi to dodge questioning?" he asked.

Imposition of Hindi would have made the character react thus

Raj mentioned if his character had Hindi imposed upon him, he was bound to react this way. "Probably if it came across as more intense, it is also because that is my thought too, and I stand by that thought." For the unversed, Jai Bhim is a brilliant movie, focusing on the plight of tribal people. It highlights day-to-day caste bias and social injustices.