Akshay Kumar's 'Sooryavanshi' box-office collection crosses Rs. 75 crore mark

Written by Trishna Das Twitter Published on Nov 08, 2021, 01:27 pm

Akshay Kumar plays a cop for the 18th time in 'Sooryavanshi'

Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif's family entertainer Sooryavanshi is currently showing in theaters across the nation and is garnering much attention from the audiences. The Rohit Shetty-helmed cop movie, which was released Friday, has already minted over Rs. 75 crore at the box office on Day 3 worldwide. Reviews suggest the Shetty-directorial—also starring Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh—is a paisa vasool movie. Here's more.

Box Office

Shetty's copverse addition mints Rs. 4.56 crore in Delhi alone

Despite the 50% occupancy at some theaters due to COVID-19 restrictions, Sooryavanshi is reportedly trending better than Kumar's previous hits like Kesari, Housefull 4, and Good Newwz released in pre-pandemic times with 100% occupancy at theaters. Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Goa, and Rajasthan are among the top contributors to the film's collections so far.

Details

'Sooryavanshi' attracting audiences at overseas theaters, too

The cop film is attracting huge crowds to theaters not just in India but overseas as well. Sooryavanshi's collections for the first two days at the US and Canada box offices stood at $880,249 (roughly Rs. 6.52cr), followed by $619,421 (Rs. 4.58cr) in the UAE, $234,421 (Rs. 1.73cr) in Australia, and $184,669 (Rs. 1.36cr) in the UK, according to film critic-trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

Twitter Post

'May even touch Rs. 80 crore,' said Adarsh

#Sooryavanshi crosses ₹ 50 cr… SUPER-STRONG HOLD on Day 2… Slight dip in night shows vis-à-vis Day 1… Expect a BIGGG SCORE on Day 3, should comfortably cross ₹ 75 cr, may even touch ₹ 80 cr [+/-], PHENOMENAL… Fri 26.29 cr, Sat 23.85 cr. Total: ₹ 50.14 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/35eSgW3QUg — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 7, 2021

Scenes

Kumar and Sikander Kher's Bangkok chase scene is captivating

Reviews for Sooryavanshi are in which reveal that the action sequences in the film are its USP. And why not, Shetty's cop films have always had some of the most dangerous and entertaining action sequences that one could only enjoy on the big screen. Like, in our review, we said one of its highlights is the Bangkok chase scene featuring Kumar and Sikander Kher.

Information

Will 'Sooryavanshi' become a blockbuster?

While reports said the film witnessed a slight dip in collections on Day 2, the crowds at cinema halls say otherwise. The film had a great start at the box office and seems to follow the trend of Shetty's previous hit franchise, Golmaal Again, which hit theaters on Diwali four years ago. So, will the movie become a blockbuster? Let's wait and watch.