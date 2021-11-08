Not 'Sunny', Shahid Kapoor's OTT debut is titled 'Fakes'?

The buzz around famed director duo Raj and DK's upcoming web series is pretty strong, given it packs a great cast and marks Shahid Kapoor's arrival into the digital forum. While media reports suggested the show was going to be titled Sunny, a new report has stated that's not the case. Apparently, the actual title is Fakes. Here's all we know about the development.

'Fakes' is reportedly reworked version of Raj-DK's 'Farzi'

The original thriller series is in reality a reworked version of a film Farzi that the directors had planned to execute back in 2014. In fact, it was supposed to be led by Kapoor, alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Kriti Sanon. Although the project never took off, it has been now molded into a series titled Fakes, as per a source quoted by Bollywood Hungama.

Vijay Sethupathi will be playing character originally envisioned for Siddiqui

The report added that while makers have retained the Kabir Singh actor in the role he originally agreed to play, Siddiqui's role will be now played by Vijay Sethupathi. To recall, the news of the Super Deluxe actor sharing screen space with the Jab We Met star was revealed in August this year. The primary cast also includes Sethupathi's Tughlaq Durbar co-star Raashii Khanna.

Amazon Prime Video's show's first season might have 10 episodes

While details about the plot and other technicalities are under the covers, reports have suggested in the past that the original script of Farzi was of 150 minutes. It has been then tweaked to become "a taut ten-part series for the first season." After delivering great success with The Family Man, the director pair will be once again creating this series for Prime Video.

Kapoor recently announced his next project, 'Bull'

Only the makers can confirm the title of the series, so for now, let's focus on the confirmed titles in the pipeline for the 40-year-old. Kapoor will be gracing the big screens this December with his much-anticipated sports drama Jersey. He is also set to act in a Sujoy Ghosh-directorial. Most recently, the actor announced his next, Bull, where he will play a paratrooper.