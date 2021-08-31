Vijay Sethupathi's 'Tughlaq Durbar' hits Netflix on September 11

Written by Pallabi Chatterjee Mail Last updated on Aug 31, 2021, 12:34 pm

'Tughlaq Durbar' trailer dropped today!

Another film's trailer featuring our Makkal Selvan got released today! After Annabelle Sethupathi's trailer dropped yesterday, today we got a glimpse of what to expect from Tughlaq Durbar. In it, Vijay Sethupathi plays a character called Singara Velan, who gets abducted as a child, probably by traffickers or a criminal gang. The 2.04-minute long trailer has a mix of all, action, comedy and romance.

Details

Trailer stars: A baby gets abducted at night

The clip starts by showing a shot of a city, most likely Chennai. An ominous music in the backdrop grips your attention. We then see a yellow cloth hanging, over which a shadow of a man lifting a baby is cast. The clip then veers to Vijay standing atop a wall, overlooking the city. He has his right hand rested on a broom.

Twitter Post

Check the trailer here

Breakdown

Vijay is the 'son of Tamil soil'

With time, the trailer indicates who brought up the child, a political leader, as we hear him speak that he has named the "son of Tamil soil as Singara Velan." Finally Vijay makes an appearance in another rally, where he says that crow and owl are foes of each other, and another man remarks sarcastically, "Is that all?" The comedy part starts then.

Information

Raashi Khanna has dubbed her lines in own voice

After a series of winks by the lead star, which leave everyone around him bewildered, we get an idea of the film's premise. Raashi Khanna makes an appearance as Kamatchi, who has apparently dubbed her lines by herself, her first Tamil project that way, albeit under careful supervision of a guide. The political drama film has been directed by debutant Delhi Prasad Deenadayal.

About

Only actor to have four OTT releases in a month

Notably, Tughlaq Durbar will be shown on Sun TV a day before it hits Netflix. That's exactly what Boomika has done. Apart from this, Vijay has three other projects slated for various OTT platforms this month, the first actor to achieve this! While Tughlaq Durbar and Laabam are Netflix products, Annabelle Sethupathi goes to Disney+ Hotstar, while SonyLIV will stream Kadai Sivavasayi.