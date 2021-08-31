Hollywood calling: Deepika Padukone to star in, produce romantic comedy

Deepika Padukone will be again seen on Hollywood's soil but this time with her own production

Deepika Padukone will be again testing the Hollywood waters soon. As per recent reports, the Tamasha actress will star in a romantic comedy, which will be produced under her Ka Productions banner. The project is being backed by STXfilms and Temple Hill. Touted to be a cross-cultural story, this film will be her second Hollywood work after xXx: The Return of Xander Cage.

'Ka Productions founded to develop/produce purposeful content with global appeal'

Speaking to Deadline, who first reported the news, the Chennai Express star said, "Ka Productions was founded with the aim to develop and produce purposeful content with global appeal. I'm thrilled to be partnering with STXfilms and Temple Hill Productions, who share Ka's ambition and creative vision and look forward to bringing impactful and dynamic cross-cultural stories to the world."

'Twilight,' 'Love, Simon' producers to develop this project

Notably, Padukone has backed Chhapaak under Ka Productions before. Upcoming projects like The Intern and '83 that stars her husband Ranveer Singh are also products of this banner. Reportedly, Wyck Godfrey and Marty Bowen from Temple Hill Productions (of Twilight, The Fault in Our Stars, Love, Simon-fame) are in talks to develop the project. Temple Hill's Isaac Klausner will be overseeing the film.

'Vibrant settings of India and New York' to come alive

STXfilms Motion Picture Group Chairperson Adam Fogelson referred to Padukone as "one of the biggest global stars to come from India" who is "enormously talented with an infectious personality." "We believe this project gives us the opportunity to tap into the spirit, voice, characters, and vibrant settings of India and New York in ways that made Crazy Rich Asians feel so authentic and fresh."

Currently shooting 'Pathan', Padukone recently wrapped up Shakun Batra's next

Fogelson went on to highlight the Pathan actress' "phenomenal success in many Eros International films." Notably, STXfilms is a division of Eros STX Global Corporations. While we wait for more details, Padukone is currently busy shooting Shah Rukh Khan's Pathan. Recently, she wrapped up the filming for Shakun Batra's untitled film and shared sweet pictures with co-stars Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Dhairya Karwa.