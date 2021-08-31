This firm is giving day off to binge 'Money Heist'

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Last updated on Aug 31, 2021, 11:07 am

Now watching 'Money Heist S05' on work day is also possible!

The aspect of your office announcing a holiday on the day of your favorite Netflix show's premiere seems like stuff from a fairytale. But a Jaipur-based firm has recently written their own fairytale by announcing a "Netflix and Chill Holiday" on September 3 to help its employees binge-watch the last and fifth season of the popular series Money Heist the very day it drops.

Details

'Ek break to banta hai,' read the official notice

The company, Verve Logic, shared the official notice on social media, pointing out, "Ek break to banta hai (We deserve at least one break)." "We've taken this initiative not just to save an attack on our emails with false leaves, see mass bunks and numbers being switched off but because we know sometimes 'Moments of Chill be the Best Pills for Energy at Work'."

Planning

There's a task list mapped out to finish all episodes

Abhishek Jain, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the firm, also thanked the employees for showing an "amazing spirit" during Work from Home in the pandemic. The firm went on to share a task list for September 3, starting from signing in on Netflix at 10:00 am to testing Episode-1 of Money Heist S05 at 10:05 am to resigning for the day at 9:00 pm.

Instagram Post

'Best marketing move of the year': Netizens were left impressed!

Instagram post A post shared by vervelogicin on August 31, 2021 at 9:51 am IST

Quote

Netflix India called it a 'fantastic' move as well

Jain spoke to IANS about the innovative holiday, "People are actually looking forward to a fun holiday. I did hear about the excitement about the new show and decided to follow the craze as people have been working from home continuously and they did not get any single day off." The move was recognized by the streamer too; they called it "fantastic."

Show

The first volume of S05 is releasing this Friday

In case, you've also scored a holiday this Friday, you can binge the entire first volume of La Casa De Papel's final season. Featuring the Professor, Lisbon, Tokyo, Denver, Bogota, Manila, Stockholm, Marseille, Alicia, Berlin, and others, the finale is set to be full of action, drama, and a stylish heist. The second volume drops on December 3. Get ready to say your Ciaos.