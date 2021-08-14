Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday wrap shoot for Shakun Batra's next

Written by Sushmita Sen Twitter Last updated on Aug 14, 2021, 07:38 pm

Deepika Padukone to play a fitness trainer in Shakun Batra's directorial

Deepika Padukone has completed the shooting of her upcoming movie with director Shakun Batra. She recently shared a few pictures on social media from the sets, which also featured her co-stars Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Dhairya Karwa. "Love, Friendship and Memories for a Lifetime," the Piku actress's caption read. Tentatively titled Production No. 70, it is backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

The team shared a tight bond on the set

Padukone's post included two photos where the actors and director are seen cuddling. "Aasoon ke saath waali halki si muskaan. #Foreverness," commented Chaturvedi, while Panday wrote, "Rula Diya I love u guys." The Khaali Peeli actress too shared a long post about her "unforgettable journey" with her co-stars. Their online farewell posts showed that the team shared a tight bond on the set.

Take a look at the pictures posted by Padukone

Characters

Padukone and Panday to play sisters in the movie

Batra's upcoming movie is said to be a romantic noir drama. No official announcement regarding the title and plot has been made by the makers yet. However, some reports claimed that Padukone will be seen playing a fitness instructor in this flick while Panday will portray the role of her sister. Chaturvedi will be the Padmaavat actress's love interest and Karwa will be Panday's.

Next Project

Meanwhile, Padukone might begin the international shooting schedule of 'Pathan'

Apart from Batra's movie, Padukone has been simultaneously shooting for Aditya Chopra-produced, Pathan. This spy-thriller also stars Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham in lead roles. She has reportedly completed one schedule of filming and will soon begin another leg. The second schedule might be shot at international locations, as earlier reports claimed that the team would fly out in mid-August for the same.

Upcoming Movie

The actress will also be seen in Hrithik Roshan's 'Fighter'

The 35-year-old actress is set to begin shooting for the aerial action flick, Fighter. Also starring Hrithik Roshan, it is going to be helmed by Siddharth Anand and backed by Viacom18 Studios and Marflix. The makers recently announced the film will have a theatrical release on January 26, 2023. This is the first time Padukone and Roshan will be working together in a film.