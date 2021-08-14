'Bell Bottom' will not clash with 'Fast & Furious 9'

Akshay Kumar's 'Bell Bottom' and Vin Diesel's 'Fast & Furious 9' will not clash at the Box Office

Akshay Kumar's Bell Bottom is the first big banner Bollywood movie that is set to have a theatrical release since the cinemas have opened their doors. Earlier, it was going to clash with Vin Diesel's Fast & Furious 9, but a recent report claims makers have postponed the release of the Hollywood film to September 3. Now, August 19 will welcome the Kumar-starrer only.

Details

Single-screen cinema owners were 'worried to play only one film'

Initially, it was Warner Bros and Universal Pictures who booked August 19 for F9's release. Calling the postponement "a good call," a source told Bollywood Hungama, "Clashing two big-budget mass entertainers wouldn't have done justice to the potential of either of the films with these restrictions." "The single-screen theatres especially were worried as they might have to play only one film," the source added.

Business

'Bell Bottom' can still face loss at the Box Office

Although the clash has been stopped, Bell Bottom might still face loss because theaters haven't yet been allowed to open in Maharashtra, which accounts for 30% of Box Office. If they don't open in a few days, it will majorly affect the movie's business. Meanwhile, cinemas have opened in Delhi NCR, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, and Madhya Pradesh.

Twitter Post

INOX Leisure earlier announced reopening of theaters in select cities

India, Entertainment at #INOX is back!🥳

We are happy to announce that #INOX is opening tomorrow at select locations!

With 100% vaccinated teams and hot new releases,🔥we assure you nothing but safe and entertaining experience💥

For more details visit https://t.co/Y761lYurLR✨ pic.twitter.com/Tci2ddqziU — INOX Leisure Ltd. (@INOXMovies) July 29, 2021

Information

'Bell Bottom' is set to premiere in 3D as well

The makers of the Ranjit M Tewari directorial are trying their best to provide the best experience to the viewers, who are going to be back in cinemas after a long time. Thus, they announced earlier that the film is also releasing in 3D. It will not only improve the visual experience but also might bring huge profits to theater owners and distributors.

Postponement

'Bell Bottom' was supposed to release on July 27

Produced by Vashu and Jackky Bhagnani, the movie also stars Huma Qureshi, Vaani Kapoor, and Lara Dutta in key roles. The trailer and songs have created hype around the project. Fans are especially excited to see Kumar's action sequences and Dutta's transformation as Indira Gandhi. Earlier, it was supposed to release on July 27 but then it got postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.