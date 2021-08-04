Like Lara Dutta, these actors were also unrecognizable in movies

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Last updated on Aug 04, 2021, 02:32 pm

Lara Dutta's look from 'Bell Bottom' surprised netizens thoroughly

Recently, Lara Dutta stunned everyone with her unrecognizable transformation as former prime minister Indira Gandhi in the trailer for Bell Bottom. Her look was so epic that netizens wondered online why Dutta didn't appear in the trailer until the actress disclosed her role at the trailer launch event. Celebrating her successful get-up, here's a list of actors who were unbelievable in movies.

Heath Ledger and his iconic The Joker rendition

Heath Ledger was remarkable as The Joker in The Dark Knight. The creepy makeup induced goosebumps, and Ledger's mannerism and voice were enough to make you lose sleep. To prepare himself for the Batman villain's part, Ledger had famously isolated himself in a hotel room in London for six weeks. Even Michael Caine (Alfred) forgot his lines when he encountered Ledger in full makeup!

There's no way anyone could've recognized Tilda Swinton in 'Suspiria'

Tilda Swinton is a great actor who can sink deep into her characters. But her work in 2018's Suspiria stands apart, just because of the insane transformations. Swinton played multiple roles in this horror film, but what bowled over everyone was her look as the 82-year-old male psychiatrist Dr. Jozef Klemperer. Interestingly, the credits said Klemperer was played by a fictional actor, "Lutz Ebersdorf."

Gary Oldman as Winston Churchill in 'Darkest Hour' was magical

English actor Gary Oldman's transformation as Winston Churchill in Darkest Hour is nothing but magical. This was only made possible by an Academy Award-winning hair and makeup team, led by Kazuhiro Tsuji. As per the official Twitter handle of the film, Oldman had to spend 200 hours in the makeup chair to get the look as the late British Prime Minister right.

Kamal Haasan in 'Chachi 420' is a mandatory mention

Coming to the home turf, Indian films have also had their fair share of prosthetics and insane makeup transformations. An iconic entry is Kamal Haasan's Lakshmi Godbole in Chachi 420. The hit 1997 film made cross-dressing a natural part of the plot and Haasan's look was legendary. Although everyone knew it was him behind the matronly figure, Haasan's voice and movement were super impressive.

We get to see Dutta as Indira Gandhi soon

Apart from makeup, the aforementioned stars were also believable in their acting performances. And now, we can't wait to see Dutta bring Gandhi to life. The Akshay Kumar-led spy thriller is coming to the theaters on August 19 after multiple delays. Catch the trailer here.