'Bigg Boss OTT': Host Karan Johar announces show's 'crazy' format

Written by Sushmita Sen Twitter Last updated on Aug 04, 2021, 01:54 pm

Karan Johar to host 'Bigg Boss OTT' from August 8 on Voot

Bigg Boss OTT is set to premiere its first episode this Sunday. So, before it begins, host Karan Johar announced the "crazy" format of the show. According to the clip, viewers will play a major role in deciding the contestants' fate this time. For those who are missing OG Salman Khan, he will return as the face when the show starts airing on television.

Details

This time, viewers will decide punishments for the contestants

The filmmaker-producer posted a promo video on social media, in which he shared his ideas for this season. This time, the contestants will be given improper clothes (that's what it looked like in the video) to wear, and bolder tasks. Earlier Bigg Boss used to decide punishments for the contestants, but now, the remote will be in the hands of the viewers. Pretty interesting!

Information

'BB OTT' is going to be 'LIVE 24*7'

While he was sharing his opinion, someone said, "Karan, this is crazy." He winked and announced, "Mere saath OTT ke maze loot, first time 24*7 on Voot" (Enjoy OTT with me for the first time on Voot). Johar's caption gave the premiere details— "Starting 8th August, 8:00 pm on every Sunday and catch the episodes @ 7pm on Mon-Sat & LIVE 24x7 all days!"

Instagram Post

Watch the promo here

Instagram post A post shared by karanjohar on August 4, 2021 at 10:11 am IST

Quote

Johar as a participant? 'Can't stay without my phone'

Recently, the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai director was asked if he'd love to be a participant on the controversial reality show. "Six weeks inside the house? I can't stay without my phone for even an hour. Just imagine how many things I will miss out on in just one hour. Oh My Gosh, I don't even want to get started," Johar exclaimed.

Contestants

Neha Bhasin is the only confirmed contestant till now

On a serious note, the official list of participants isn't out yet. However, Laung Gawacha-singer Neha Bhasin has confirmed being one of the inmates of the show. She told ANI, "For many years they were approaching me to participate" and "finally participating in it." Arjun Bijlani, Rhea Chakraborty, Neha Marda, Anushka Dandekar, Sanaya Irani, Divya Agarwal and Mohsin Khan might also enter the house.