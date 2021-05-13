Salman Khan's 'Radhe' leaked online on Tamilrockerz and Telegram

Written by Priyanka Bansal Twitter Last updated on May 13, 2021, 05:49 pm

'Radhe' full movie leaked online on Tamilrockerz, Telegram

Salman Khan defeats all kinds of villains on celluloid, but he is still not able to tackle piracy. His much-awaited Eid release, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, started streaming on ZEE5 and ZEEPLEX today, but got leaked on websites like Tamilrockerz and various piracy channels on the app Telegram, that too in HD quality. This comes despite the superstar's recent appeals against piracy.

Piracy

No piracy in entertainment, Khan had warned against it recently

To recall, just before the release of Radhe, Khan had requested his fans to watch his film only on official platforms, and not fall for piracy. Sharing a small video, he had said, "I want a commitment from all of you that you'll enjoy films on the right platform. So this Eid, we want a commitment from the audience- no piracy in entertainment. (sic)"

Instagram Post

Watch how Khan appeals to his fans against piracy

Instagram post A post shared by beingsalmankhan on May 13, 2021 at 4:59 pm IST

Details

Many films have fallen prey to piracy recently

But it all failed, it seems, as Radhe is now available on several piracy sites like Onlinemoviewatches, 123movies, 123movierulz, and Filmyzilla among others. To note, this isn't an isolated incident, where a film got leaked just within a few hours of release. John Abraham's Mumbai Saga, Janhvi Kapoor's Roohi, Bombay Begums, Laxmii, Ashram 2, Ludo and many other fell prey to online piracy.

Information

'Radhe' receiving poor reviews from critics; hit with Khan's fans

In 2020, late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's last movie Dil Bechara was also leaked. Back to Radhe, it has received poor reviews from critics, especially for its storyline, acting and sound design. But reports suggest that it is a hit with Bhai's fans, with many theaters observing a full house overseas, where it managed to release at over 750 screens.

Review

The ZEE5 server had also crashed due to high traffic

There were also reports that the ZEE5 server crashed due to high traffic. News has it that more than 1.25 million subscribers had logged in to watch the much-awaited masala entertainer. ZEE5 Premium had also tweeted, "Thank you for the unprecedented love, will be back soon," after the crash. Apart from Khan, Radhe also stars Randeep Hooda as Rana. He is the main antagonist.