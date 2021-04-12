2021 could become the second consecutive year when no Salman Khan movie will be releasing during the Eid-ul-Fitr festival. Though the Bollywood superstar had promised fans that his much-anticipated movie Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai will release on Eid (May 13), it seems unlikely now, considering the coronavirus situation. The team could now wait till Eid al-Adha and release the movie on July 16.

Plans 'Makers are very keen to bring it on May 13'

A source close to the development said that the team wants to honor its promise. "They will re-analyze the on-ground scenario in the last week of April and then announce the postponement plans of Radhe. If cases drastically fall (which looks difficult), the film might just come on Eid with a tight campaign," the source revealed, adding that a May release "looks hazy."

The team already has another release date in mind

The source also informed about the alternate release plans for Radhe. "If they miss out on the Eid weekend, the next release date for Radhe will be the Bakrid weekend in July. That's exactly what Salman Khan meant when he said, 'Yeh Eid Nai, Toh Agle Eid Par Ayenge'," the source told Pinkvilla. An OTT release is not even being considered.

Details Earlier, Khan had also hinted at postponing the release

Speaking at a book launch, Khan had also hinted at pushing the movie's release. He had said, "We are still trying our best to release Radhe on Eid but if this lockdown is going to continue then we might have to push it to the next Eid." The 55-year-old star had also urged people to follow government-imposed rules and not venture out.

Movie It's an out and out action thriller