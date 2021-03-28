Actress Radhika Apte took to social media on Sunday to announce her new venture, Mrs. Undercover, on the auspicious occasion of Holi. The poster of the spy-thriller was unveiled by the actress, who plays the titular role. The film also stars Sumeet Vyas and Rajesh Sharma, but nothing is known about their characters yet. The film will be helmed by debutante director Anushree Mehta.

Announcement 'An Indian housewife with a gun is one deadly combination'

Apte shared a short video, in which she's seen throwing a handful of gulaal up in the air, wishing everyone a happy Holi. The color then dissolves into the movie's poster. She captioned it, "An Indian housewife with a gun is one deadly combination, ain't it? Presenting the first look poster of my next film, a Spy- Entertainer that has me in & as #MrsUndercover! (sic)"

Movie What all hints did the poster give away?

The poster shows a woman dressed in a red saree with a gun sleekly tucked in at her waist. She's seen wearing a pair of red and white bangles on both the hands, indicating that the protagonist could be a Bengali woman. We can also see the Howrah Bridge in the background, confirming the story will be set in West Bengal, probably in Kolkata.

Instagram Post 'In and as Mrs. Undercover,' announces the 'Sacred Games' actress

Statement Apte picked the project due to its 'novelty'

The actress who is known for her edgy roles said that she picked the project due to its "novelty." In a statement about the first look, she said, "I think we all wanted to show the essence of the film through this first poster." "I am waiting to see what the audience has to say about this special film of ours," she added.

Director's quote Glad that I found an actor like Radhika Apte: Mehta