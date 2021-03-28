The foul-mouthed villains are back in style in the R-rated trailer of The Suicide Squad, which was released by Warner Bros. recently. It is a standalone sequel to David Ayer's Suicide Squad released back in 2016. The James Gunn-directed movie will be released in theaters and on HBO Max streaming service simultaneously on August 6 this year. Here are more details.

Trailer A new villain's in town, rampage begins in the end

The Suicide Squad director Gunn is known for Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy films, and the trailer is a little reminiscent of that vibe. The clip begins with a mission to save Harley Quinn but to no avail as she seldom needs it. There's a new villain in the form of a giant starfish that begins its rampage at the end of the trailer.

Twitter Post 'From the horribly beautiful mind of James Gunn'

From the horribly beautiful mind of @JamesGunn, #TheSuicideSquad hits theaters and @HBOMax August 6. Watch the Official Red Band trailer now, ❤️ to subscribe, and be among the first to receive content up until release! pic.twitter.com/O4fw1pbvXO — The Suicide Squad (@SuicideSquadWB) March 26, 2021

Cast Tenth film in DCEU, it has a stacked star cast

The Suicide Squad is the tenth film in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU). The massive ensemble includes Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Idris Elba as Bloodsport, John Cena as Peacemaker, Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flag, Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang, and Sylvester Stallone voicing King Shark. Also starring in the film are Viola Davis, Michael Rooker, Alice Braga, and Sean Gunn, among others.

Peacemaker 'Peacemaker' spin-off in the works, to debut next January

Cena's role as Peacemaker will be in focus in The Suicide Squad as there is a spin-off television series with the same name in the works for HBO Max. Set to debut in January 2022, the Peacemaker will also be directed by Gunn. The DC character is a pacifist diplomat and a deadly vigilante, who mostly goes up against warlords and dictators.

Development The film has been in development before 'Suicide Squad' release