Pop culture's favorite female supervillain Harley Quinn is DC's Clown Princess of Crime. But did you know her journey actually started on screen and not in comics? That's right! She first appeared in Joker's Favor, a 1992 episode of Batman: The Animated Series. But her rising popularity paved way for a comics debut in Batman: Harley Quinn #1. Discover more about her right here.

Dr. Harleen Quinzel was a promising psychologist and intern at Arkham Asylum in Gotham City, Harleen, who was obsessed with criminal psychology, was finally given the chance to interact with the Joker. Unfortunately, she became obsessed with her subject and fell in love with the Clown Prince of Crime. She not only helped him escape but also became his sidekick and lover.

After reshaping her personality as the Harley Quinn we recognize today, she began her life as a villain. As Joker's sidekick, she took up the missions that he could not. Although Harley was trusted with the intimate details of most of Joker's plans, she was his scapegoat on many occasions. Their romantic relationship was also pretty toxic because Joker never truly reciprocated her feelings.

Soon, Harley started to see the reality of her abusive relationship with Joker. She left him several times only to return to that manhole, repeatedly. Finally, she decided to leave Joker for good and started her solo journey. Apart from being a criminal entrepreneur, she became a part of several slightly less-than-reputable super teams like the Suicide Squad and the Gotham City Sirens.

