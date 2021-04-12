Chennai Express actress Deepika Padukone resigned from her post of chairperson of Mumbai Academy of the Moving Image (MAMI) today. In a public post, the actress said her current "slate of work" was hindering her from giving "undivided focus" to the job, and hence she took the decision to "depart." Notably, Padukone had taken the position in 2019, replacing film producer Kiran Rao.

Note She called being on MAMI board a 'deeply enriching experience'

Taking to her social media, Padukone said the experience of being on the board of MAMI and serving as chairperson was "deeply enriching." "As an artist, it was invigorating to bring together cinema and talent from all over the world to Mumbai, my second home," the note stated. But her "current slate of work" was keeping her from giving her all to the job.

Parting words 'I depart knowing MAMI is in the best hands possible'

Sharing further, the Piku star wrote, "I've come to realize however, that with my current slate of work, I will be unable to give MAMI the undivided focus and attention it requires (sic)." She concluded the note by mentioning how she was leaving the duty in the "best hands possible" and that her bond with the academy was "one that will last a lifetime."

Looking back Padukone stressed on the 'huge responsibility' of the post before

When she was appointed two years back, the Padmaavat actress had called it "an absolute honor and a huge responsibility." Speaking to Mumbai Mirror, she'd said, "I believe in MAMI's vision and we are committed toward creating a community that cinema lovers and creators of a film passionate nation like ours truly deserve." Notably, Rao had stepped down to focus on a film project.

Details Her 'current slate of work' is surely jam packed