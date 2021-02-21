The upcoming film Pathan, which marks Shahrukh Khan's return to movies after a two-year hiatus, will be released in 2022. Earlier, Khan had said that the film would be released later this year. Notably, actor Salman Khan had announced last week that he has a cameo appearance in the movie, which will star Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles.

Details Delay in film's release was speculated

Reports on Sunday confirmed that Pathan will be released in 2022. There had been speculation that the release will be postponed after Yash Raj Films announced its 2021 calendar earlier this week with no mention of Pathan. The calendar featured Sandeep aur Pinky Faraar (releasing March 19), Bunty aur Babli 2 (April 23), Shamshera (June 25), Jayeshbhai Jordaar (August 27), and Prithviraj (November 5).

Film Directed by Siddharth Anand, 'Pathan' is an action-thriller

Pathan is an action-thriller directed by Siddharth Anand. It will be produced by Aditya Chopra's Yash Raj Films. The shooting for the film had started in November last year and is currently underway. Reportedly, Emraan Hashmi will play the role of the antagonist. The filmmakers have reportedly picked Dubai as the epicenter of major fight scenes.

Poster Makers have 'special plan' for film's official announcement

Reportedly, the filmmakers are planning to announce the film with a special video as opposed to the conventional poster or a teaser. "They wanted to announce (the video) earlier this year but due to COVID restrictions, the actual plan went haywire," a source had recently told Bollywood Life. The source had cited a delay in shooting action sequences as the reason.

Salman Salman had announced cameo during last week's 'Bigg Boss' episode