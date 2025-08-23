TikTok lays off hundreds as AI takes over moderation

TikTok is preparing to lay off hundreds of its UK-based content moderators as part of a global restructuring plan. The move comes as the social media giant shifts its focus toward artificial intelligence (AI) for content moderation. The company currently employs over 2,500 people in the UK and has already sent out emails about potential job cuts in its Trust and Safety department.

Job impact 'Collective consultation process' initiated The global restructuring plan is likely to affect several hundred jobs in the UK and parts of South and Southeast Asia. The company has already started a "collective consultation process" as part of this transition. Affected employees have been invited to a town-hall meeting where they will be briefed on the potential changes to their roles within TikTok's Trust and Safety teams.

Moderation strategy AI-driven systems handle majority of rule-breaking posts TikTok employs a mix of automated systems and human moderators for content moderation. The company claims that its AI-driven systems handle 85% of rule-breaking posts, minimizing the exposure of human reviewers to distressing content. However, this shift has drawn criticism from the Communication Workers Union (CWU), which accused TikTok of prioritizing corporate greed over worker and public safety.

Union response CWU raises concerns over AI-driven moderation John Chadfield, the CWU National Officer for Tech, expressed concerns over TikTok's decision to replace human moderation teams with AI. He said that "TikTok workers have long been sounding the alarm over the real-world costs of cutting human moderation teams in favor of hastily developed, immature AI alternatives." The union also raised concerns about the timing of these cuts as they coincide with a vote on union recognition.