Chris Broad , the former cricketer and match referee, has alleged that the International Cricket Council (ICC) asked him to "show leniency toward India" on over-rate offenses during his 21-year career. The 68-year-old, whose tenure as a match referee ended last year, made these bizarre claims in a recent interview with The Telegraph. Chris, the father of Stuart Broad, also highlighted the growing political influence within cricket's governing body.

Incident details Find some time because it's India, ICC told Broad Broad recalled a specific case of over-rate violations involving Sourav Ganguly, the former Indian captain. He said that after a game where India was three to four overs down, he received a call asking him to be lenient and "find some time because it's India." "The very next game, the same thing happened. He [Sourav Ganguly] didn't listen to any of the hurry-ups, and so I phoned and said, 'What do you want me to do now?'"

ICC concerns India's growing influence at ICC Broad also spoke about the changing dynamics within the ICC, especially after Vince van der Bijl's departure as umpires manager. He expressed concerns over the organization's current state and India's growing influence. "India got all the money and have now taken over the ICC. So in many ways. I'm pleased I'm not around because it's a much more political position now than it ever has been," Broad said.

Do you know? The richest cricket board The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), deemed as the richest board, receives nearly 40% of the ICC's annual revenue share, according to ESPNcricinfo. The report published in 2023 states that "Indian cricket economy contributes anywhere between 70-80% of the total cricket economy."