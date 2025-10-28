Jupiter acted as a barrier

Not Sun, but Jupiter is father of the solar system

By Dwaipayan Roy 04:43 pm Oct 28, 2025

A recent study by scientists at Rice University has revealed that Jupiter played a crucial role in the formation of Earth, Mars, and Venus. The gas giant acted as a barrier, preventing gas and dust from entering the inner solar system and into the Sun. This way, it preserved the building blocks of our planet. The research highlights how Jupiter's growth created different zones that trapped material essential for these planets' formation.